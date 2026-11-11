From Air Force to coffee shop: Baltimore veteran turns passion into business in Highlandtown

Veterans Day is a time to reflect on and honor those who have served our country and recognize the contributions they continue to make in their communities.

For one Maryland veteran, the lessons and passions he developed during his military service helped pave the way for a new mission: opening his own coffee shop in Baltimore.

From Air Force service to a new calling

Staff Sgt. Nabeel Razzak enlisted in the United States Air Force in 2001 and served for 14 years. During that time, he deployed to Kuwait and completed two tours in Korea.

On Veterans Day, Razzak reflected on what led him to join the military and how that experience ultimately inspired him to pursue his dream of owning a business.

"I decided to kind of join the Air Force to kind of find my path and stop wasting my parents' money," Razzak told WJZ. "The path I started on and where I ended up is just two completely different people."

In October, Razzak opened Qaffee House's first brick-and-mortar location on South Highland Avenue in Baltimore's Highlandtown neighborhood.

His passion for cooking developed during his time in the Air Force, when he often prepared home-cooked meals for fellow airmen.

"At my first duty station, when you leave, they give you a plaque and on the plaque, it said the Chef…that was the nickname that they gave me," Razzak said.

Nabeel Razzak Photo from Nabeel Razzak

A dream built on nights and weekends

After leaving the military in 2015, Razzak said people encouraged him to open his own business. But he was still trying to figure out his next chapter.

He took a traditional 9-to-5 job in information technology, but the dream of owning a small business never went away.

The idea for Qaffee House was born in Baltimore. Razzak said he attended the Islamic Society of North America conference a few years ago and searched for a café in downtown Baltimore. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he and his friends decided to create their own.

The following year, Qaffee House was operating as a food truck at the same conference. Last month, the business celebrated the grand opening of its first permanent location in Highlandtown.

"Leaving that life and coming to a new one, it's not easy," Razzak said. "This is just kind of a dream that I was able to kind of build on the nights and weekends, and thankfully, it's you know it's kind of turned out this way."

Serving up something different in Highlandtown

Qaffee House serves specialty drinks featuring Middle Eastern flavors, along with a unique pastry called a "qroffle."

The treat combines a croissant and a waffle, with the pastry pressed in a waffle iron and finished with different toppings. Razzak said the menu draws inspiration from viral social media trends as well as traditional flavors.

While his service to the community now comes in cups of coffee and pastries, Razzak hopes people will continue supporting veteran-owned businesses long after Veterans Day.

"We've done so much and we've sacrificed so much, you know, and we're not asking for you know a handout. We want to be able to serve the community and have the community you know come to us as well," Razzak said.

Honoring veterans beyond Veterans Day

On Veterans Day, Qaffee House gave away free cups of its signature drinks to veterans.

Razzak said the day gave him an opportunity to reflect on his own military service and hear the stories of others who have served the country.

For him, opening Qaffee House is another way to continue serving, this time by bringing people together in his Baltimore community.