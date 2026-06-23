Did you have your pictures taken by WJZ at Baltimore's 2026 AFRAM Festival? See them here.

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200,000 attend AFRAM 2025

The 2026 AFRAM Festival brought music, food and art to Baltimore for the 50th year.

The celebration is one of the largest Black culture festivals on the East Coast.

This year, R&B singer Charlie Wilson stole the show as Sunday's headliner. Baltimore's own Dru Hill, Mario and SWV also brought their much-anticipated performances to the stage during the weekend.

According to Baltimore leaders, AFRAM had more than 200,000 attendees this year.