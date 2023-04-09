Adley Rutschman collects four hits, home run, but O's lose series finale to Yankees

BALTIMORE - Adley Rutschman was perfect at the plate for the second time in this young season.

The Orioles' second-year standout went 4-for-4 with a home run despite their 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees Sunday in downtown Baltimore.

Rutschman went 5-for-5 in the Orioles' season opener in Boston on March 30. In nine games this season, Rutschman is batting .389 with two home runs and six RBIs.

But on Sunday, his smash came in the Orioles' second loss in a row to the Yankees. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Rutschman singled three times and scored twice.

Anthony Santander drove in two runs with a double in the sixth inning, cutting the O's deficit to 4-2.

Yankees' Aaron Judge and Franchy Cordero homered off Orioles' pitcher Tyler Wells, who gave up four runs in six innings. Judge hit his second home run in the eighth inning.

The Orioles (4-5) next play the Oakland A's at 6:35 p.m. on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.