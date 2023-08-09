Actor, comedian Chris Tucker includes Baltimore stop in his 'The Legend Tour'

BALTIMORE - Actor and comedian Chris Tucker is bringing his comedy show to Baltimore this Fall.

Tucker will be at the Hippodrome Theatre on Oct. 22 for his "The Legend Tour."

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Thursday, August 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 11 at 10 am at ticketmaster.com.

Tucker acted in hit movies Friday, Rush Hour, Jackie Brown, Money Talks and The Fifth Element.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it's stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots," Tucker said in a statement. "I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back out on tour."