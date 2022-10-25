Abundance of entertainment, dining coming to Baltimore's newly-named Walk @ Warner Street

BALTIMORE - South Baltimore's entertainment district is getting a makeover, just outside of downtown.

The Warner Street Entertainment District - situated between Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium - will now be called Walk @ Warner Street.

But it's not the name change that has Baltimore entertainment officials excited.

The entire district is undergoing a massive redevelopment.

Representatives from the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, the Ravens, Topgolf and Paramount discussed on Tuesday how they intend to transform the district to attract visitors and businesses and the timeline in which the project is expected to be completed.

The $100 million project is made possible through private funding.

"When Caesars approached Baltimore and state of Maryland about 10 years ago, about opening a casino here in Charm City, the company always had bigger plans than a single gaming facility," said Horseshoe SVP and General Manager Randy Conroy. "We wanted to transform South Baltimore by bringing in a new innovative entertainment district that would serve as the southern gateway to the city."

The Walk @ Warner Street will be an entertainment district going from the football stadium to the casino.

There will be bars, nightclubs, restaurants, shops and other entertainment options.

Officials also say Baltimore City is working to upgrade the streetscape in the area to make it safe for pedestrians.

"We are excited about everything that is taking place here on Warner Street," Ravens SVP and Chief Sales Officer Kevin Rochlitz said. "On behalf of Steve Biscotti, our owner, and the 270 associates with the Ravens, we are excited to have a couple new neighbors. This is going to complement our entire area here and make the city of Baltimore and South Baltimore so much better."

A nearly 4,000-seat concert venue - Paramount Baltimore - is still under construction. The 80,000-square-foot venue will sit on two-acres near the stadiums in Baltimore.

Robert Goldstein, Paramount Baltimore's General Manager, said the facility will have a "unique nightclub," comedy, music, sports and programming that will appeal to everyone.

"We are excited to bring that transformation of energy and success to Baltimore by transforming an old Warehouse District to the Walk @ Warner Street," Goldstein said. "This should develop into a unique and fun playground to the Greater Baltimore area. We intend to work together to bring quality entertainment options to a safe, easy to access and fun district."

Topgolf Baltimore - which has three levels and features 90 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events - opens on Friday on Warner Street.

"We have a world class casino, an unbelievable Topgolf facility coming from out of the ground, and Paramount," Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said. "This will be an incredible entertainment district thoroughfare, walking way between the stadium and the casino. We are going to see unbelievable investment in this part of the city."