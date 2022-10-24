Watch CBS News
Casino, Ravens, entertainment representatives to detail new plans, name for Warner Street district

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City has a plan to attract visitors and spruce up an entertainment district in downtown.

The Warner Street entertainment district will soon be undergoing a massive redevelopment.

The huge redevelopment project will be between the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore and M&T Bank Stadium.

Representatives from the casino, the Ravens, Topgolf and Paramount will discuss on Tuesday how they intend to transform the district to attract visitors and businesses, the timeline and the new name of the district.

A nearly 4,000-seat concert venue - Paramount Baltimore - opened in the district in summer of 2021. The 80,000-square-foot venue sits on two-acres near the stadiums in Baltimore.

Topgolf Baltimore - which has three levels and features 90 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events - opens on October 28.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 11:11 AM

