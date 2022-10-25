Topgolf Baltimore set to open Friday

BALTIMORE -- Gear up golfers, Topgolf opens its doors to Baltimore this week.

The high-tech driving range is set to open along Stockholm and Warner Streets on Friday, Oct. 28.

An aerial view of Topgolf Baltimore Topgolf

The venue will have three levels and employ more than 500 associates once it's open in 2022. It will feature 90 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar and event space for corporate and social events.

The 65,000-square-foot Baltimore site will be the third in Maryland, following locations in Germantown and National Harbor, but it will be the first to have a skylight central atrium. Like the other locations, it will also feature year-round programming for all ages.

The site had been home to the Baltimore Animal Rescue Care and Shelter. Topgolf's purchase of the property and a contribution from Horseshoe helped fund BARCS' relocation to Cherry Hill in 2020.

For more information, visit Topgolf Baltimore's website.