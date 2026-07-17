Mother charged after leaving children, 3 and 5, home alone in Harford County, police say

A mother is facing charges after she left two children, ages 3 and 5, home alone inside a Harford County apartment, police say.

Aberdeen Police said they received a report Thursday morning about two young children left unattended inside the apartment on Northeast Road.

When officers arrived shortly after 11:30 a.m., they found two girls alone inside. Police said the children were found in unsafe and unsanitary living conditions and they appeared to be lethargic.

They were taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Police said they located the children's mother, 23-year-old Kahliyah Gooding, at her work and placed her under arrest.

She allegedly told officers she left the girls home because she could not afford day care.

Police said Gooding was arrested on similar charges on May 6.

Child Protective Services has now taken custody of the children.

"The Aberdeen Police Department reminds parents and caregivers that leaving young children unattended in a vehicle, even for a short period, can place them at significant risk and may result in criminal charges," police said in the press release.

Another mother in Harford County was charged with leaving her young children unattended earlier this week inside an unlocked car in the parking lot of a Walmart.