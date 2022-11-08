AAA warns of increase in deer-car crashes in November

BALTIMORE - Deer mating season is in full swing which means insurance companies see a rise in deer-car collisions in Maryland this time of year.

Your chances of hitting a deer with your car are much higher in November.

AAA is urging drivers to drive defensively and stay alert behind the wheel, since car crashes involving deer are most frequent in October, November and December.

They can be costly and dangerous, according to Regina Ali with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

AAA says drivers should pay attention to road signs that indicate areas with high levels of deer activity, stay vigilant behind the wheel, use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic and slow down around curves.

Ali also urges drivers to be especially attentive in the early morning and evening hours.

"We also have the change of time so we're seeing a little bit of increased collisions particularly between 5 and 8 a.m., and 5 and 8 p.m.," Ali said. "Dawn and dusk are when they're most prevalent so we're using this opportunity to remind motorists to be on the lookout for them but they are certainly out and about."

AAA says the average cost of an animal strike claim in Maryland is about $5,000.

Ali recommends drivers get comprehensive insurance which covers animal strikes.