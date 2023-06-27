Watch CBS News
List: Fourth Of July Fireworks shows in the Baltimore region

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- We are just over a week away from the Fourth of July, and venues in the area are gearing up for dazzling celebrations.  Here's a schedule of public fireworks displays across the Baltimore region.

Saturday, July 1

Middle River, Saturday Jul 1, from 8:45pm - 9:30pm, fireworks will be on display at Galloway Point in Middle River. 

Middletown Community Park, 7628 Coblentz Road. There will be vendors, pony rides, a petting zoo, music and food in the afternoon and evening, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.    

Fullerton, Fullerton Park. The communities of Overlea-Fullerton, Linover, Overlea, Elmwood and Belmar come together for what's being billed as the "largest display ever." Festivities begin at 2 p.m. With food and music, followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m.   

Monday, July 3

Glen Burnie | Fireworks will start about 9 p.m. at Sawmill Creek Park, 7405 Charley Eckman Lane. Food will be sold at the Glen Burnie Boys Baseball concession stand.  

Havre de Grace | The fun kicks off with at 5:30 p.m. with a performance from the band "Under the Covers", followed by "Doc Marten and the Flannels" at 7:30 p.m.  The Maryland Military Band at Concord Point Park will perform at 7:30 p.m. The grand finale will kick off with fireworks launched from a barge in the Susquehanna River, just off of Concord Point Park.  

Taneytown | Taneytown Memorial Park Taneytown Pike and Park Road. Celebrate Independence Day with food, music, games and fireworks. 6-10 p.m.  

Tuesday, July 4

Baltimore | Baltimore's annual July 4 celebration will return this year at the Inner Harbor.  Around 3 p.m., the festivities kick off with food, fun activities, and a DJ at the Red, White, and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park.  Entertainers will perform from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.  In between concerts, there will be more music, street performers, and various activities along the promenade.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform a Star-Spangled Banner celebration concert in Rash Field Park.  Around 9:15 p.m., the performance will end, and a dazzling 15-minute fireworks show will begin.  Attendees can catch the best fireworks views from along the Inner Harbor promenade, and the surrounding areas.  

Catonsville | Catonsville High School, 421 Bloomsbury Ave. Festivities begin with a parade down Frederick Road.   

Columbia |  Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m. at 10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia, MD 21044, with a musical performance from Americana artist Holly Montgomery, followed by a performance from American blues singer Sugaray Rayford at 7:30. p.m.  The fireworks display is set to begin at 9:20 p.m.

Frederick | The Frederick Independence Day Celebration kicks off at Baker Park at 12:00 p.m. with family-friendly rides, amusements, food trucks, and more. Fireworks begin at dusk.  

WJZ will continue to add to this list as more events are announced. 

