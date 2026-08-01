A warm and humid Saturday across Maryland before storms return on Sunday

As August kicks off this weekend we will see seasonable temperatures for today with afternoon temperatures approaching 90. Mainly partly to mostly cloudy skies with humidity also increasing over the next day. More humid with showers and thunderstorms developing later in the day for Sunday as afternoon temperatures level out in the lower 80s for most of the state. A chance of storms will linger into the overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The work week starts off wet and stormy

A wet pattern will set up as we head back into the work week with a cutoff low pressure bringing higher chances of rain through most of the next week. Afternoon temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 80s through the week, with tropical-like downpours each day, especially on Monday with some localized heavy rain possible in some of the storms. Monday rain chances begin mid morning and last throughout most of the day.

Rain chances will drop slightly as we head into the end of the work week, but may crop back up next weekend. The rainfall will aid in improving drought conditions across the state which have been slowly improving over the last month. For the latest on rain chances each day, check out your local forecast here at WJZ.com.