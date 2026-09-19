A pleasant start to the weekend across Maryland

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday for shower and thunderstorm chances potentially impacting both the Ravens and Orioles games.

Dry today but rain returns beginning Sunday

We start off this morning with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures as afternoon temperatures top out in the 70s to near 80°. We keep it dry through the afternoon and evening - a perfect day for baseball as the Orioles continue their last home stand of the season. Humidity levels and cloud cover increase through the overnight with temperatures holding in the 60s.

Scattered showers with a few storms possible on Sunday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day as rain and storms return to the forecast. A few showers will be possible Sunday morning and could impact any tailgate plans, with more rain likely into the afternoon on Sunday. Outdoor activities will likely see some impacts through Sunday evening.

The Ravens Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on CBS Baltimore followed by the O's first pitch at 7:20 p.m. Both games look warm and humid. Afternoon temperatures peak in the 80s with high humidity. But neither game will be a total washout.

A wet and cool week ahead

A cloudy and cool week will be setting up across Maryland for the week ahead with rain chances every day through at least Friday as a backdoor frontal system allows a cool pattern to set up across the state. Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low to mid 70s through the week.