A guide to celebrating the Fourth of July in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Independence Day promises festivities, barbecues and of course, fireworks across the nation. Communities large and small are hosting festivities and Baltimore, a city rich with American history, is celebrating the Fourth of July in style.

Here's a schedule of various celebrations being held around Charm City:

AVAM's Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show: 9 a.m.

Are you furry? Do you want to celebrate early? Do you like experiencing cuteness overload?

If you answered yes to any of these, the American Visionary Art Museum's adorable annual parade could be the event for you to kick off Independence Day fun.

Pet registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the pet parade begins at 9 a.m., and pets of all kinds are encouraged to enter.

Fourth of July at Fort McHenry: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This celebration at Forth McHenry is full of old-fashioned fun and lessons on the grand history of Fort McHenry and the Battle of Baltimore, which inspired Francis Scott Key's "The Star Spangled Banner."

10 a.m. Kick off Independence Day at Star Fort by hoisting the grand "Star-Spangled Banner" o'er the ramparts with a park ranger.

11 a.m. A program on the Battle of Baltimore at the Chesapeake Map, where visitors can learn about phases of the fight past the attack on Fort McHenry.

12 p.m. The Fort McHenry Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs a fife and drum in the Star Fort.

2 p.m. See how they celebrated the Fourth of July in centuries past! See live music, musket and cannon demonstrations, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

5 p.m. If you missed the hoisting of the flag - participate in the evening flag change

Cherry Hill Arts & Music Festival: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This annual event celebrates the African American creatives moving Baltimore forward, the city said. The festival is described as a celebration of freedom, unity and remembrance.

The event is held from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Middle Branch Park, where there's a view of the Baltimore City skyline and Fourth of July fireworks.

Hip-hop artist Monie Love and reggae star Mykal Rose are some of the performers featured at the festival, which also has arts activities, a children's village, historical reenactments and more, the city said.

Click here to learn more

Inner Harbor Celebration: 3 to 5 p.m.

Of course, the biggest celebrations will be held in the heart of the city. The Inner Harbor Fireworks and 4th of July Celebration will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

3 p.m. The Red, White, and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park marks the start of the event with food, fun activities, and a DJ

4 p.m. Entertainers will perform until 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. The city said between concerts there will be a DJ, performances and other activities along the entire promenade.

8 p.m. The city partnered with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to bring a Star-Spangled Celebration concert at 8 p.m. in Rash Field Park, a concert the city said was a rousing success last year. This year it will be under the baton of newly appointed Music Director Jonathan Heyward, the very first person of color to lead the 107-year-old orchestra.

9:15 p.m. The BSO performance will culminate with a 15-minute fireworks display produced by fireworks company Pyrotecnico.

Here are the best areas to view the fireworks:

Inner Harbor promenade

Canton

Federal Hill

Fell's Point

Harbor East

Locust Point