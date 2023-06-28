Traffic modifications announced for Downtown Baltimore ahead of July 4th festivities

BALTIMORE-- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced several traffic modifications ahead of the 4th of July festivities in downtown Baltimore this weekend.

Due to the large number of people expected in the downtown area this weekend, event attendees are encouraged to use public transportation, and ride-share services.

Patrons who wish to drive downtown should park at commercial parking facilities and avoid area neighborhoods.

As provided by the DOT, the following restrictions will be in effect on July 4, from 12:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Commercial Vehicle Restrictions will be implemented in the following areas:

Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street.

be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street. President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to travel on or west of President Street.

be allowed to travel on or west of President Street. Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway.

Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets.

Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets. Commercial vehicles will not be allowed north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street.

be allowed north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street. Pratt, Lombard and Baltimore Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street.

I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard split to Pratt Street. Commercial vehicles will not be permitted on I-395.

be permitted on I-395. No commercial vehicle traffic will be allowed east of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from the I-395 split to Fayette Street.

The following streets will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 8:30 p.m. until clear

Eastbound Conway Street at I-395 - Northbound I-395 traffic will be diverted north on Howard Street.

Pratt Street will be closed at Charles Street - Pratt Street traffic will be diverted north on Charles Street to continue east on Baltimore Street.

Lombard Street will be closed at President Street - Westbound Lombard Street traffic will be diverted at President Street to continue west on Fayette Street.

Southbound Light Street will be closed at Lombard Street - Southbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lombard Street to continue south on Sharp Street.

Northbound Light Street will be closed at Lee Street - Northbound Light Street traffic will be diverted onto Lee Street to continue north on Charles Street.

The following lane closures will be implemented on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until clear:

North side of Lombard Street from President to South Streets

West side of Charles Street from Conway to Fayette Streets



Parking Restrictions will also be implemented on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. at the following locations