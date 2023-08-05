Watch CBS News
A 3-alarm fire leaves one man in critical condition

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One person is in critical condition after a 3-alarm fire in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials. 

The fire was located on the 2100 block of Ramsay Street in a dwelling around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

Once firefighters were able to gain entry, they located a man inside suffering from cardiac arrest, severe burns and smoke inhalation, according to fire officials. 

Medics at the scene were able to perform life-saving measures and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

