A 3-alarm fire leaves one man in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- One person is in critical condition after a 3-alarm fire in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.

The fire was located on the 2100 block of Ramsay Street in a dwelling around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Once firefighters were able to gain entry, they located a man inside suffering from cardiac arrest, severe burns and smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Medics at the scene were able to perform life-saving measures and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.