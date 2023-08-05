A 3-alarm fire leaves one man in critical condition
BALTIMORE -- One person is in critical condition after a 3-alarm fire in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.
The fire was located on the 2100 block of Ramsay Street in a dwelling around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Once firefighters were able to gain entry, they located a man inside suffering from cardiac arrest, severe burns and smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.
Medics at the scene were able to perform life-saving measures and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.