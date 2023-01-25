Arson investigators looking into rowhome fire that killed 11 dogs in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Eleven dogs died in a rowhome fire in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood Wednesday morning in Southwest Baltimore.

The fire happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street.

Officials said one adult female dog and 10 puppies died in the fire. A male dog and a puppy were rescued.

Two adults from the home were hospitalized with smoke inhalation and leg injuries, according to police. Both are expected to survive.

"I saw the fire this morning while I was getting breakfast," Baltimore resident Dion Dorsey Jr. said.

Arson and FIB investigators have taken over the investigation.

Officials said the owners of the house are dog breeders.

Viola Chamness, who works at a restaurant across the street from rowhome that caught fire, said she sees the owner of the home often.

"There was a guy who lives there who comes in here all of the time," Chamness said.

Wednesday morning's fire is just steps away from the area where several rowhomes caught fire in September and less than a mile from the South Stricker street where three firefighters died last year.

Fires. That's the constant thing we've got down South Baltimore. It's the fires, constantly fires," Chamness said.

"We're just trying to figure out why it's happening," Dorsey added.