Baltimore's vacant home crisis: Committee plans on investing billions to combat issue

By Jessica Albert

Committee formed to invest $7.5 billion to combat Baltimore's vacant housing issue
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City leaders are addressing an ongoing issue of thousands of vacant homes.

Mayor Brandon Scott and two organizations plan to invest billions to end the crisis.

WJZ has been covering this issue extensively for years.

The mayor is joined by dozens of faith and community leaders at Memorial Baptist Church in East Baltimore.

They are forming a steering committee to get an investment of $7.5 billion to combat the vacant home crisis.

Mayor Scott, the Greater Baltimore Committee and Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development, also known as BUILD, are collaborating on the effort to solve Baltimore's vacant home issue.

Earlier this year, BUILD, an inter-faith development group held a news conference to announce it would take $7.5 billion to address the problem.

There are more than 14,000 vacant homes in Baltimore.

The crisis hit a major breaking point in January of 2022 when three city firefighters died while battling a fire at a vacant row home. 

Now that the steering committee has been formed, the group is putting together a rigorous implCommementation plan and preparing to take their next steps.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 5:37 PM

