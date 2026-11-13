90-year-old man injured in Baltimore carjacking, police say

A 90-year-old man was the victim of an unarmed carjacking on Thursday, according to a statement by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

The man told officers he was about to get into his vehicle in the 4900 block of York Road when someone pushed him to the ground, said a statement from the BPD. The victim then got into his vehicle and drove away.

When officers arrived, the man was being tended to by a witness, the statement said.

Medics treated the victim at the scene was before transporting him to a hospital.

Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.