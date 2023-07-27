9-year-old girl injured after being struck by Annapolis bus

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by an Annapolis Transit bus Wednesday in Eastport, Annapolis officials said.

A Red Route bus allegedly struck the girl around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection on Madison Street at Bay Ridge Avenue. The girl was airlifted to an area hospital, but officials said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the bus was at the intersection on Madison Street when it began to turn onto northbound Bay Ridge Avenue in front of the Eastport Shopping Center, where the girl was struck in the crosswalk.

The driver was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Following protocol, the driver is to undergo drug and alcohol testing, the city said.

No passengers were on the bus when the collision happened.