Watch CBS News
Local News

9-year-old girl injured after being struck by Annapolis bus

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was struck by an Annapolis Transit bus Wednesday in Eastport, Annapolis officials said. 

A Red Route bus allegedly struck the girl around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection on Madison Street at Bay Ridge Avenue. The girl was airlifted to an area hospital, but officials said her injuries are not life-threatening. 

Investigators believe the bus was at the intersection on Madison Street when it began to turn onto northbound Bay Ridge Avenue in front of the Eastport Shopping Center, where the girl was struck in the crosswalk. 

The driver was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Following protocol, the driver is to undergo drug and alcohol testing, the city said. 

No passengers were on the bus when the collision happened. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.