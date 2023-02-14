Watch CBS News
$8K reward offered for tips on shooting that killed teen in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers is offering up to $8,000 for information that would lead investigators to the person who shot and killed an Edmondson Westside High School student in Northeast Baltimore.

Andres Moreno was gunned down in the 1800 block of East 29th Street around 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 5, according to authorities.

That's when officers in the area heard gunfire, police said.

Moreno was walking through Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood when he was shot.

Officers performed life-saving measures but could not save the teenager. He died at the scene, police said.

Moreno is at least the fourth teenager who has been killed in Baltimore in 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
February 14, 2023

