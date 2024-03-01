80-year-old woman robbed at gunpoint after walking out of bank in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - An 80-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint as she walked out of an Annapolis bank Friday afternoon, police said.
Around 12 p.m., police said a woman was leaving the Bank of America, on Forest Drive, while holding an envelope.
She was approached by two men, one of whom showed a gun and demanded her money, police said. They took off in a black SUV.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-1960.
