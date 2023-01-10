Watch CBS News
7-year-old brought replica gun to school in Waldorf, Maryland, deputies say

BALTIMORE -- A 7-year-old student at William B. Wade Elementary School brought what looked like a gun to school on Tuesday, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

School staff recovered the object and determined that it was a replica firearm with the ability to shoot water pellets, deputies said.

Due to the age of the student, a school resource officer notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services of the incident, according to authorities.

The student could face disciplinary action through the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the replica gun should call Police Officer First Class S. Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608. 

First published on January 10, 2023 / 4:25 PM

