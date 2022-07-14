Watch CBS News
Education

7 Baltimore County schools closed due to power outages

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Seven Baltimore County schools will be closed Thursday after losing power in Tuesday's storms.

In a tweet, Baltimore County Public Schools said the closures affect the following schools: Carroll Manor Elementary, Hereford Middle, Pot Spring Elementary, Riderwood Elementary, Summit Park Elementary, Sparks Elementary and Fifth District Elementary.

Those campuses are without power and will remain closed as a result, the school district said. In addition, the district has closed the Cockeysville Bus Lot work site for the same reason.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Thursday morning, according to BGE's outage map. Those outages make up nearly half of the utility's total outages.

In nearby Harford County, all schools remain closed for summer programming as cleanup and power restoration efforts continue.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 7:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.