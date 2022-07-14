7 Baltimore County schools closed due to power outages

BALTIMORE -- Seven Baltimore County schools will be closed Thursday after losing power in Tuesday's storms.

In a tweet, Baltimore County Public Schools said the closures affect the following schools: Carroll Manor Elementary, Hereford Middle, Pot Spring Elementary, Riderwood Elementary, Summit Park Elementary, Sparks Elementary and Fifth District Elementary.

Those campuses are without power and will remain closed as a result, the school district said. In addition, the district has closed the Cockeysville Bus Lot work site for the same reason.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of Thursday morning, according to BGE's outage map. Those outages make up nearly half of the utility's total outages.

In nearby Harford County, all schools remain closed for summer programming as cleanup and power restoration efforts continue.

