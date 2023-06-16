65-year-old woman shot inside South Baltimore store, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 65-year-old woman was shot in the leg while inside a store in South Baltimore on Friday, according to authorities.

The woman was at a store in the 900 block of East Patapsco Avenue when someone in a black SUV began shooting in the direction of the store, police said.

She was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.

The shooter took off in the vehicle, fleeing in an unknown direction, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.