65 firefighters battle a Friday afternoon blaze at vacant building in Havre de Grace

BALTIMORE -- More than five dozen firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant house in Havre De Grace on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

It took 65 firefighters nearly an hour and a half to get the fire under control as it raged inside a two-story building in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The flames caused roughly $100,000 worth of damage to the Harford County building, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.