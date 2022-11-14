Watch CBS News
65 firefighters battle a Friday afternoon blaze at vacant building in Havre de Grace

BALTIMORE -- More than five dozen firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant house in Havre De Grace on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

It took 65 firefighters nearly an hour and a half to get the fire under control as it raged inside a two-story building in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The flames caused roughly $100,000 worth of damage to the Harford County building, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 9:58 PM

