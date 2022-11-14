65 firefighters battle a Friday afternoon blaze at vacant building in Havre de Grace
BALTIMORE -- More than five dozen firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant house in Havre De Grace on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
It took 65 firefighters nearly an hour and a half to get the fire under control as it raged inside a two-story building in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
The flames caused roughly $100,000 worth of damage to the Harford County building, according to authorities.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
