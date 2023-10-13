60-year-old woman dies following car crash in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 60-year-old woman has died following a deadly collision in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Officers learned of the crash involving two vehicles while they were patrolling the area near the 5800 block of Belair Road around 6 p.m. That's when they found the injured woman, police said.

She had been driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to authorities.

Medics took the woman to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where medical personnel pronounced her dead, police said.

The other driver, a 26-year-old man, was also injured but the injury posed no threat to his life, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit was sent to the crash site to collect evidence and conduct an investigation, police said.

The Medical Examiner's Office was notified of the fatality. Next-of-kin notifications will be made, too, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the collision should contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606.

Anonymous tipsters may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.