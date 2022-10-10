54-year-old man killed in shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday morning in East Baltimore.

Police found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly before 12 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Chase Street.

Chopper 13 flew over the scene where officers were investigating.

This is Baltimore's 260th homicide investigation this year.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.