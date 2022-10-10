Watch CBS News
54-year-old man killed in shooting in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 54-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday morning in East Baltimore.

Police found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, shortly before 12 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Chase Street.

Chopper 13 flew over the scene where officers were investigating.

This is Baltimore's 260th homicide investigation this year.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at  410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

October 10, 2022

