5 shot in 4 separate overnight incidents Sunday, according to Baltimore Police

Five people were shot in four separate overnight incidents Sunday, according to Baltimore police.

Shootings in the Central District

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Ashland Avenue around 1:09 a.m. for a reported shooting, according to police.

When they arrived, officers found a 21-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital by medics to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Central District shooting detectives responded and have assumed control of the investigation.

Detectives have learned that the man was in the 1100 block of Greenmount Avenue when he was shot, police said.

In a separate incident, police say officers responded to a local hospital around 2:07 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had walked in seeking treatment.

When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man told officers that he was shot in an alley but was unsure of the location of the alley, according to police.

Central District shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Shooting in the Western District

Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:39 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had walked in seeking treatment, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man told officers that he was in the 2300 block of Baker Street when he heard discharging and realized he had been shot, according to police.

Western District shooting detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

Shooting in the Southern District

Officers were patrolling in the area of Cross Street around 2:10 a.m. when they heard discharging, according to police.

They responded to the unit block of Cross Street, where they found two males, a 17-year-old and 26-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Southern District shooting detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.