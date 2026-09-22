5 Foods That Keep You Hydrated Longer

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When you think about staying hydrated, your first thought is probably to drink more water—and that's essential. But hydration isn't just about what you drink. What you eat plays a role, too.

Many fruits and vegetables have a high water content and can help you stay hydrated while also providing nutrients your body needs. If you don't love plain water, struggle to drink enough fluids or often feel low on energy, adding a few of the options below to your meals and snacks can make hydration easier to maintain.

Why Staying Hydrated Matters

About two-thirds of your body is made up of water, and your body depends on it to function properly. Water helps regulate temperature, move nutrients, support digestion, and keep your organs working efficiently.

Because your body is constantly losing fluids—through sweating, using the bathroom and even breathing—hydration isn't something you can "catch up on" all at once. It's something you need to support consistently throughout the day.

Signs of Dehydration

Dehydration isn't always obvious, especially when it's mild or ongoing. But over time, you may notice symptoms such as:

Feeling very thirsty

Headaches

Dry mouth or dry skin

Dark-colored urine

Low energy or fatigue

If you experience these symptoms regularly, you may need to drink more fluids or add more hydrating foods to your day.

How Much Water Do You Need Each Day?

There's no single number that works for everyone, but general guidance suggests:

Women: About 11.5 cups of fluid per day

About 11.5 cups of fluid per day Men: 15.5 cups of fluid per day

In clinical settings, hydration needs are often estimated based on body weight—typically about 25-30 milliliters per kilogram (mL/kg) or 1 milliliter per kilocalorie of estimated energy needs (mL/kcal) to maintain adequate hydration.

Your individual needs may change depending on:

Age

Activity level

Medical conditions (such as heart failure, kidney disease or liver disease)

Weather and temperature

Because of these variables, it's often more helpful to build consistent habits than to focus on a perfect number.

5 Foods That Help You Stay Hydrated

Drinking water will always be important. But pairing it with water-rich foods can help you stay hydrated longer and feel more satisfied between meals. Here are five easy options to work into your day.

1. Cucumbers

Cucumbers are about 96% water, making them one of the most hydrating foods you can eat. Their texture, flavor and year-round accessibility make them easy to incorporate into meals or snacks.

Try:

Adding slices to salads or sandwiches

Mixing into yogurt-based dips like tzatziki

Infusing into water for a refreshing twist

2. Iceberg Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce often gets overlooked nutritionally, but its high water content makes it a strong choice when hydration is your goal. It adds crunch and freshness without feeling heavy.

Use it in:

Salads

Wraps

Sandwiches

Tacos

Pairing iceberg lettuce with lean protein (like grilled chicken, turkey or beans) and healthy fats (such as avocado, nuts or olive oil) can help create a balanced, satisfying meal.

3. Celery

Celery is another water-rich vegetable that also provides fiber to support digestion and help you feel full.

For a balanced snack, try it with:

Hummus

Nut better

Greek yogurt dip

This makes it more satisfying while still supporting hydration.

4. Strawberries

Beyond their water content, strawberries are also rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. They are naturally sweet, making them a great alternative when you're craving something sugary.

Enjoy them:

In smoothies

With yogurt or cottage cheese

Tossed into green salads

5. Watermelon

Watermelon is a summertime favorite that is both hydrating and refreshing. Its high water content makes it perfect for hot days or after outdoor activities.

Try it:

Freshly sliced

Mixed into fruit salads

Frozen for a cool treat

An Easy Way to Make Water More Enjoyable

If plain water feels boring or unappealing, infused water can make it easier to keep up. Strawberry cucumber mint water is one of our dietitians' favorite options.

Ingredients:

4-5 strawberries, washed and sliced

1 mini cucumber, thinly sliced

Fresh mint leaves

1-2 quarts cold water

Optional: ice, lemon or lime, a touch of honey

Directions:

Add strawberries, cucumbers and mint to a pitcher. Pour in cold water. Refrigerate for at least 1-2 hours. Serve cold and enjoy.

Stay Hydrated With Support That Fits Your Life

Staying hydrated doesn't have to mean relying on water alone. Adding a few of these foods to your routine and finding ways to enjoy what you drink can make a big difference.

If you're managing a health condition or want a clearer plan tailored to your needs, personalized guidance can help.

Connect with our nutrition team to support your hydration, energy and overall health.