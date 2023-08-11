Man convicted in fatal stabbing of Baltimore County woman

BALTIMORE -- A man was convicted in the murder of his wife in Baltimore County, the Baltimore County State's Attorney said Friday.

Officials said that on May 3, 2021, Baltimore County Police were called to an apartment on Enchanted Hills Road in Owings Mills, where they found Tameka Bautista-Robinette dead in her bed with a stab wound to the neck.

An investigation revealed that Bautista-Robinette had previously been in an argument with her husband, 44-year-old Brandon Robinette, when she told him to leave.

Officials said Brandon Robinette returned to Tameka Bautista-Robinette's residence in the middle of the night, and stabbed she slept in bed with her 6-year-old son. Brandon Robinette then took her son to his mother's house in Glen Burnie.

The Baltimore County State's Attorney's office said Brandon Robinette admitted to an acquaintance that he had killed his wife.

He was convicted of First Degree Premeditated Murder.

States Attorney Scott Shellenberger said the case highlights the importance of addressing domestic violence, as Robinette had a significant criminal record of violence, and had most recently been convicted of assaulting Bautista-Robinette with a knife in 2018.

"Unfortunately, we can no longer protect Ms. Bautista-Robinette, but hopefully through this successful prosecution the message will be again be sent about our intolerance for domestic violence," Shellenberger said.