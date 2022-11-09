43-year-old Cecil County man arrested for possessing child pornography

BALTIMORE - A Cecil County man was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography.

Troopers said Kevin Joseph Ardoin has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography. He was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Troopers began investigating Ardoin in September.

Then, just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, troopers delivered a search warrant to Ardoin's home.

A preliminary forensic review of the suspect's electronic devices showed there to be multiple child pornography files. Ardoin was arrested.