$4 million settlement reached after UMBC reportedly ignored sex assault allegations by former swim coach

BALTIMORE - A $4.1 million settlement was secured by the U.S. Department of Justice following a report that accused the University of Maryland, Baltimore County of covering up sexual abuse and discrimination allegations by a former swim coach.

Chad Cradock, UMBC's former long-time head swimming and diving coach, was accused of sexually harassing male student-athletes and discriminating against female student-athletes.

UMBC leaders were aware of the accusations and failed to act, according to the DOJ report into Title IX violations.

On Wednesday, the Board of Public Works voted to approve the settlement between UMBC and the U.S. DOJ.

"As a survivor of sexual assault in college, I'd like to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of our state for what you endured," Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman said.

The funds will offer financial relief for student-athletes who were the target of the misconduct by Cradock, according to the comptroller's office.

The U.S. DOJ will determine who is eligible for the funds and in what amount.

The agreement calls for survivors to be entitled to $180,000 or $60,000 each.

Cradock, who served as UMBC's swimming and diving coach for decades, reportedly had been abusing students for years.

He committed suicide in 2021, according to federal officials, five days after receiving a detailed accounting of the allegations.

After an exhaustive investigation into abuses as far back as 2015, federal investigators determined Cradock created a "hypersexualized environment" where he touched the genitals of male athletes, massaged them, kissed them, watched them urinate, invited them to private sleepovers at his home and demanded to know every intimate detail of their sex lives.

The report said women were considered second-class and subjected to name-calling and body shaming. It accused Coach Cradock of encouraging female athletes to have sexual relationships with male athletes, blamed them if those relationships turned abusive, and he and others failed to report multiple sexual assaults.

Baldwin said he believes the victims could number in the thousands, "As long as he delivered winning results, he was able to treat the school as his sick playground, and that's outrageous."

The report stated multiple administrators knew about the brazen sexual offenses and did nothing, even protecting Coach Cradock and covering up for him when he was accused of hiding a camera in the men's locker room.

It also said the school ignored student complaints including one who wrote, "He is a real creep and makes us students uncomfortable. Help!"

Federal investigators said students feared losing their athletic careers, scholarships, housing and being ostracized on campus if they dared to challenge Cradock.

"If you rebuked the advances, or reported his behavior, no one would believe you, and he could ruin your life at the university," the report stated.

The university is also responsible for implementing policy changes, which include a restructuring of Title IX reporting and procedures, expanded training and prevention initiatives and providing additional support to students and staff, according to UMBC President, Valerie Ashby.

"I am deeply sorry for what happened and I am committed to doing all that I can to make sure it will never happen again," Ashby said.

Some of the changes have already been implemented since Ashby came to campus in 2022.

The U.S. DOJ said it will monitor UMBC's implementation of the agreement, which is in place through the 2028-2029 academic year.