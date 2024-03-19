UMBC cover-up: DOJ report finds administration turned blind eye to years sexual abuse by swim coach

BALTIMORE - A new report from the Department of Justice says University of Maryland, Baltimore County administrators turned a blind eye to sexual assaults and harassment among student-athletes.

It accuses former head swimming and diving coach Chad Cradock of abusing students for years.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren breaks down the findings and the university's reaction to them.

UMBC is accused of covering up sexual harassment and discrimination allegations and failing to report them, a DOJ report found.

Cradock served as the head swimming and diving coach at UMBC for decades, and was known as "Mr. UMBC."

The report from the DOJ says Cradock was so influential that university officials "…allowed [him] to do as he pleased without consequence, including engaging in physical sexual assaults and sex discrimination against his student-athletes."

Craddock committed suicide in 2021, five days after receiving a detailed accounting of the allegations.

In 2018, he talked with the school newspaper about why he loved his job.

"What I like and enjoy is watching young men and women grow to be leaders," Cradock said at the time. "I think that's the ultimate goal of what I'm looking for. For them to leave this program and be able to pursue something greater than what the program is itself."

After an exhaustive investigation into abuses as far back as 2015, the DOJ says Cradock created a "hypersexualized environment" where he touched the genitals of male athletes, massaged them, kissed them, watched them urinate, invited them to private sleepovers at his home and demanded to know every intimate detail of their sex lives.

The DOJ says women were considered second class, subjected to name calling and body shaming and encouraged female athletes to have sexual relationships with male athletes, blamed them if those relationships turned abusive and he and others failed to report multiple sexual assaults.

UMBC President Valerie Shears Ashby apologized in a recorded statement. She took over leadership of the school in 2022 after the abuses.

"To those who were harmed, I am deeply sorry, I am immensely grateful for your courage and strength in speaking out," Sheares said.

The report says multiple administrators knew about the brazen sexual offenses and did nothing, even protecting Cradock by covering up for him when he was accused of hiding a camera in the men's locker room, and ignoring student complaints, including one who wrote, "He is a real creep and makes us students uncomfortable. Help!"

Federal investigators say students feared losing their athletic careers, scholarships, housing and being ostracized on campus if they dared to challenge Cradock, writing, "If you rebuked the advances, or reported his behavior, no one would believe you, and he could ruin your life at the university."

"These students deserved better," Sheares said. "Let me be very clear, we take full responsibility for what happened, and I am committed to addressing these failures through our words and actions."