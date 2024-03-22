Watch CBS News
UMBC sexual misconduct investigation could cost the state $4.1 million

By Christian Olaniran, Mike Hellgren

State could face $4.1 million in expenses from UMBC sexual misconduct probe
State could face $4.1 million in expenses from UMBC sexual misconduct probe 00:46

BALTIMORE -- UMBC wants to settle the claims of sexual abuse and harassment against a former head swim coach for $4.14 million, according to a Board of Public Works document. 

Maryland's spending board is being asked to approve the funds during their meeting next month. 

An explosive report from the Department of Justice accused University of Maryland, Baltimore County administrators of turning a blind eye to sexual assaults and harassment of student-athletes.  

Former swimming and diving coach Chad Cradock was accused of sexually harassing male student-athletes and discriminating against female student-athletes - with the university being aware of the allegations. 

The pending settlement is a result of a consent decree the university is entering that requires a number of changes, including offering financial compensation to victims.

The Justice Department conducted 70 interviews as part of the probe, according to The Baltimore Banner.   

Earlier this week, UMBC President Dr. Valerie Sheares Ashby apologized in a recorded statement, saying in part, "To those who were harmed, I am deeply sorry, I am immensely grateful for your courage and strength in speaking out."

