4 displaced after single-family home fully engulfed in flames in Elkton

Four people were displaced after a single-family home was fully engulfed in flames early Saturday in Cecil County, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

According to a release, on Friday evening at 9:08 p.m., a resident of the three-story dwelling at 125 Walnut Lane in Elkton called emergency services to report smoke in the attic.

Fire department units responded and found a small, smoldering fire involving the resident's electrical system. The incident was controlled, power was secured to the dwelling, and emergency services later cleared, officials said.

The next morning, on Saturday at 4:55 a.m., a passerby called emergency services at the same address. They reported that the home was fully engulfed in flames. Emergency services responded to the scene of the fire and observed the same, according to officials.

Investigators could not rule out the original electrical issue that caused the first fire, which in turn caused the second fire at the address, according to the release.

No injuries or deaths were reported. The estimated loss from the fire is $400,000.

The area of origin and preliminary cause of the fire are under investigation.