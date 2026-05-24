36-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A 36-year-old man is facing non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Northwest Baltimore early Sunday morning, according to police.

At approximately 12:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3100 block of W. North Avenue. When they arrived, officers found evidence of a discharging, but did not find any victims or suspects.

As officers were canvassing the area, a shooting victim walked into a local hospital to seek treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. Officers then responded to the hospital and found a 36-year-old man who had been shot on W. North Avenue.

Northwest District detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LockUp.