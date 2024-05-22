$30 million Security Square Mall revitalization project enters design phase

BALTIMORE - A $30 million Security Square Mall revitalization project in Baltimore County is now in its design phase.

Community leaders are working with a design team to reimagine the mall and bring more foot traffic to the area.

Haki Ammi told WJZ that he's lived across from Security Square Mall for more than three decades and he held his first job there while in high school.

"It's experienced many different challenges and I'm excited about the potential that people are focusing on this area," Ammi said.

Ammi attended a meeting Wednesday night as members of the NAACP Randallstown branch gave an update on the progress of the major project that will bring new stores to the mall.

"The community deserves it and it's a middle Black community and they deserve the stores and the shopping experience," said NAACP Randallstown President Ryan Coleman

Baltimore County Council passed a bill last year to allow the county to target areas for redevelopment, including and surrounding Security Square Mall.

Coleman said the project, funded locally and by the state, is entering the next phase of the project. A design team contracted from Boston will meet with county leaders to discuss design options.

"We're really starting to get into the nitty-gritty of what needs to be there," Coleman said.

The project has been in the works since 2021.

The county bought 18 acres of land around the mall area, including the former Sears building, with plans to revitalize it.

Ammi says he's hoping the new space will bring new experiences and opportunities.

"We have to look at those retail spaces and opportunities as well as young adults teenagers to get their first jobs like I got my first job," Ammi said.

Coleman says the next steps are to hold public meetings to get public input, but those dates will be announced at a later time.

View the entire renderings and plans here.