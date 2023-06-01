Baltimore County leaders give glimpse of future for revamped Security Square Mall

BALTIMORE - We now have a look at what Security Square Mall could look like in the future.

On Wednesday, the community got a peek at the plans.

For years, Baltimore County residents wanted to breathe life back into the area.

They called for high-end shopping, restaurants and green space.

This plan includes all of that.

To create this plan, the consultants went over around 900 responses from a community survey.

In the renderings, you can see plans for a greenway network filled with walking and biking trails.

Also in the plans are apartments, workplaces, restaurants, entertainment and activity centers.

Consultants describe the community vision as a "safe and vibrant walkable community."

Since there are multiple owners of the over 90-acre property, it does create some obstacles.

But since Baltimore County owns about 18 acres near where the Sears was, that will help work start there sooner than the rest of the property.

"Much more aspirational words about thriving, vibrancy, safety, something clean, something neighborly, cohesive, green, connected, those are all words we heard to describe what people wanted to see in the future," said Amber Wendlend, Associate Principal of Ayers Saint Gross.

The next step now is looking at the environmentally friendly way to move forward.

As a lot of the land is concrete.

The county is on track to acquire 12 more acres around Rolling Road.

"There's surface parking of 12 acres we are under contract to purchase, which will then give us control of 30 acres of land out of 90, or a third of the entire property, which further enables us to drive forward the goals and ideas of the communities brought forward," said Steve Lafferty, Planning Director of Baltimore County.

View the entire renderings and plans here.