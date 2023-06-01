Watch CBS News
Local News

Renderings released of revitalized Security Square Mall

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - New plans have been disclosed for the future of a reimagined Security Square Mall in Baltimore County.

Renderings of the revitalized mall were presented Wednesday in the final meeting among the site's advisors and the community.

They include plans for a Greenway of walking and biking trails, a public garden, apartments, workplaces, restaurants and entertainment and activity centers.

The county is putting $30 million toward redeveloping the mostly empty building.

Security Square Mall opened in 1972.

The only major anchor left in business there is Macy's.

The county recently spent $7 million to buy another piece of the land the mall sits on to go along with the empty Sears building and 12 acres of land it bought last year.

View the entire renderings and plans here.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 10:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.