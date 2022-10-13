Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old boy badly injured after falling out of second-floor window in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old boy is struggling to survive potentially life-threatening injuries after falling out of a second-story window, according to authorities.

The boy's mother had left him at home with several other children while she went out to run an errand, police said. 

Police learned that the child had plunged out of the window of a house in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road around 6:30 p.m., according to authorities

He sustained injuries to his head, neck, and back, police said.

An ambulance took him to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

Police alerted Child Protective Services to the incident, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 10:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.