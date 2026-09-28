3 teens charged as adults after armed carjacking at Towson shopping center

Three 16-year-olds are being charged as adults following an armed carjacking at a Towson shopping center Sunday night, Baltimore County police said.

Police said officers responded to the Hillendale Shopping Center on Loch Raven Boulevard around 9 p.m. Sunday for a reported carjacking.

The teenagers will face charges including armed carjacking, assault and other related offenses. Police said all three have been waived to adult status.