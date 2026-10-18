3 teenagers charged in string of Baltimore County business burglaries

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with more than a dozen burglaries at businesses across Baltimore County since Thursday, Oct. 15, according to police.

The burglaries occurred in Catonsville, Arbutus, Rosedale and Dundalk.

A 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges of second-degree burglary and destruction of property.

Where did the burglaries happen?

Police said businesses in the following areas were burglarized:

Three businesses in the 6400 block of Frederick Road in Catonsville

Two businesses in the 1400 block of Sulphur Spring Road in Arbutus

Four businesses in the 8600 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale

Four businesses in the 1400 block of Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk

One business in the 6900 block of Holabird Avenue in Dundalk

One business in the 5600 block of Baltimore National Pike in Catonsville

Customers say teens should be held accountable

Signs, tape, newly replaced glass doors and shattered glass remained at a shopping plaza on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk, where four businesses were broken into over the past few days.

A worker at one of the businesses told CBS News Baltimore that the teens broke into the stores by smashing their front windows with a hammer.

"It's unbelievable, I mean come on now, what's wrong with the picture," one customer said.

Another customer said the teens should pay for the damage.

"I agree they should pay for what they damaged and everything," the customer said. "If they got money, pay that back to the business."

A third customer said the teens should face consequences, along with their parents.

"I think they should be held accountable," the customer said. "I think the parents should be held accountable also."

Baltimore County police said they could not provide additional information about the suspects because of their ages.