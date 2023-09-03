Watch CBS News
29-year-old man shot, killed in Downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE- Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man Sunday morning.

A release states patrolling officers arrived to the unit block of Custom House Avenue after hearing gunfire in the area at 1:18 a.m.

After entering the location, officers found the victim suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
September 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

