29-year-old man shot, killed in Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 29-year-old man Sunday morning.

A release states patrolling officers arrived to the unit block of Custom House Avenue after hearing gunfire in the area at 1:18 a.m.

After entering the location, officers found the victim suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds, according to a release.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.