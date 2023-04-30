28-year-old man killed in shooting in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE - A 28-year-old man was killed from a shooting Sunday morning in Baltimore County.
Officers responded just before 5 a.m. to Cranbrook and Halesworth roads in the Cockeysville area where they found Earl Bodkin Jr., who had been shot multiple times.
Police have not released any information on a suspect.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.
