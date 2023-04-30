Watch CBS News
Local News

28-year-old man killed in shooting in Cockeysville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A 28-year-old man was killed from a shooting Sunday morning in Baltimore County.

Officers responded just before 5 a.m. to Cranbrook and Halesworth roads in the Cockeysville area where they found Earl Bodkin Jr., who had been shot multiple times.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-307-2020.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 30, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.