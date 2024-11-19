Fake names used on Baltimore's Safe Streets contracts, OIG report shows

BALTIMORE -- A new report from Baltimore's Inspector General shows that more than 20 fake names were used by the Mayor's Offices of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE) on contracts in Baltimore's Safe Streets program.

The report dates back three years and identifies 26 potentially fictitious employees.

Safe Streets has been Baltimore's flagship gun violence reduction program since 2000. The program uses residents to "interrupt the transmission of violence" and "spread anti-violence messages and encourage positive changes" in the community, according to Baltimore City's website.

MONSE submitted applications to the Baltimore City spending board totaling more than $280,000 that was budgeted for nine of those employees, according to the report. The report also says MONSE employees encouraged contractors to use fake employee names.

Among the names used were Allen Iverson (Violence Prevention Coordinator); Lemur Jackson (Violence Interrupter) and Merlin Humphrey (Violence Interrupter).

MONSE director Stefanie Mavronis says none of the fake workers received money and MONSE is reviewing its grant processing procedures.

"The Scott Administration and MONSE are committed to accountability and improving internal financial systems and contract oversight — and have already taken immediate steps to make changes," the Mayor's Office said in a statement. "While there is no evidence of financial mismanagement, we firmly maintain that the handling of these contracts was entirely unacceptable and the issue has been addressed with the MONSE staff responsible. This report should in no way take away from the important work that Safe Streets staff do on a daily basis to prevent violence in communities across Baltimore."

Baltimore homicides down

Last week, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said homicides are down 24% and non-fatal shootings are down 35%.

"These are more than just numbers, these are lives saved, communities kept whole, and families that do not have to go through the lifelong pain of losing a loved one to gun violence."

The Brooklyn community recently celebrated 400 days without a murder because of its Safe Streets encampment.

"Every day we work to maintain relationships with trust throughout the community. Every day we work to mediate disputes before they erupt into violence….gun violence," Weezy, Site Director of Safe Streets in Brooklyn Curtis Bay, said.