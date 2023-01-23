Watch CBS News
25-year-old man dies after shot, crashing car in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 25-year-old man was killed after he was shot while driving Monday afternoon in South Baltimore.

According to police, the man was found shot after crashing his car around 1 p.m. in the 3800 block of 8th Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers said the man, who has not been identified, was shot on Gretna Court before crashing. 

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

