23 years later, 9/11 still fuels the fire in the hearts of U.S. Naval Academy members

BALTIMORE -- The sound of sneakers hitting pavement echoed across the U.S. Naval Academy as members honored the lives lost on September 11 with a ceremonial run.

For Major Ebony Brimhall the run was personal.

Brimhall was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. At just 17 years old she witnessed both planes crash into the twin towers.

"My heart immediately sunk into my gut because I had family members in that building," she said.

Three weeks later she enlisted in the United States Marine Corps to proudly serve her country.

After losing family members, friends, and hearing stories from friends who watched their family members jump from the top of the building, she says she felt the calling to serve her country.

Brimhall shared her story at a 9/11 ceremony on campus Tuesday to honor the fallen heroes who ran into the flames as others ran out.

100 members of the Midshipmen Action Group (MAG) ran in teams of 6 for 30 minutes holding an American flag.

"We start at 08:46 and then we end at 17:20...a symbolic and important time for that day," Belle Neset, President of the MAG explained. "We try to do our best to remember where people were at that time."

Neset said 14 graduates from the Naval Academy were among the hundreds of fallen first responders.

"Everyone has a connection to 9/11. It doesn't matter if I was born yet, everyone has a connection," she said.

Brimhall says 23 years later, the brave actions of the fallen heroes before her and the loss of her family and friends from that morning fuel her every step.

"This is my why and this is continually my why. I've been to Iraq because of it," Brimhall mentioned.

In addition to the run, students placed hundreds of American flags on campus today to honor every first responder who died.