21-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a murder after a 21-year-old was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in West Baltimore.

The man was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street with gunshot wounds to his chest, legs and head. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Monroe Street.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 



First published on April 11, 2023 / 4:32 PM

