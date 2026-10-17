2 men hospitalized after shooting in Cherry Hill; person of interest in custody

Two men are in the hospital after police say they were shot in Cherry Hill Saturday morning.

Around 10:35 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Bridgeview Road in reference to a reported shooting, according to police.

When they arrived, officers found two men, a 65-year-old and a 24-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police rendered aid to both victims. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.