2 men arrested on arson charges in Carroll County shed fire

Two men from Maryland's Caroline County have been arrested on arson charges for allegedly intentionally setting fire to a shed at an apartment complex in August.

The arrests of 36-year-old Clayton John Baynard III of Federalsburg, and 36-year-old Reuben Jerome Johnson Jr. of New Castle, came after an investigation into the August 7 fire by Maryland's Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The two men have been charged with various arson-related offenses including first-degree malicious burning, second-degree arson, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000, said a news release from the state fire marshal. Johnson was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree arson because he urged Baynard to set the fire, it added.

The fire burned a 12-by-12-foot maintenance shed that was used for storage and a workshop for the apartment complex, officials said. About 25 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was brought under control within 30 minutes, according to the news release.

Members of the Federalsburg Volunteer Fire Company responded just before 5:00 a.m. on Aug. 7 to the fire at the Federal Manor Apartments, located at 701 Routzahn Lane. Surrounding fire departments also responded.

Officials said the fire started due to a dispute involving a vehicle that had been towed from the apartment complex.

Both men are still in custody. Baynard is being held at the Caroline County Detention Center and Johnson is detained at the Dorchester County Detention Center.